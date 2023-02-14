Pedro Pascal is not very fond of The Mandalorian costume: You can't see s**t

Pedro Pascal has a lot to say about his Mandalorian suit and not all things nice. Playing the bounty hunter Din Djarin, Pedro Pascal has to wear a costume in The Mandalorian that he’s not very comfortable with.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it. It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see sh*t,” said Pedro on the whole process of getting into that costume.

On the helmet, the actor said, “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it.”

He does have one good thing to say about the costume though that once you have it on, “you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector,” which is exactly what The Mandalorian is to Grogu.