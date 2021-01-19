'Peaky Blinders' to conclude after season 6

BBC's beloved series 'Peaky Blinders' is set to conclude after season 6, putting an end to the Shelby family's story.

On Monday, the BBC announced that Peaky Blinders will end after its upcoming sixth season. Created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, the British period crime series follows Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his family's exploits in 1920s Birmingham. After premiering in 2013, the show gained popularity when it began streaming on Netflix. It won BAFTA Craft awards and the BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," said Knight in a statement to Variety. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Production on the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is currently underway in accordance with government guidelines, as the global pandemic continues.

The final season is written by Knight, while season 5 helmer Anthony Byrne returns to direct and Nick Goding will produce. Executive producers are Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Byrne, and Murphy. "