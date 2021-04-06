Paul Ritter, star of 'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter', dead at age 54

Actor Paul Ritter, best known for his role in 'Harry Potter' movies and 'Chernobyl' is dead at age of 54. Ritter had a brain tumour.



On Tuesday Agency Markham, Froggatt & Irwin confirmed that Ritter died Monday night "peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side."



Ritter was a familiar face on British TV and played Martin Goodman, the eccentric father of a London Jewish family in 'Friday Night Dinner'.



He also played ill-fated nuclear engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in 'Chernobyl' and the wizard Eldred Worple in 'Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince' and appeared as a devious political operative in the James Bond film 'Quantum of Solace.'



Ritter was also a known face in theatre in Britain. He was a regular cast member in productions at Britain's National Theatre and appeared on several shows on Broadway.

In addition to his on-screen work, Ritter had an impressive career in theater as well. He was a regular cast member in productions at Britain’s National Theatre, and his stage roles also included "Art" at London’s Old Vic and Prime Minister John Major in royal drama 'The Audience.'



He was nominated for a Tony Award in 2009 for his performance in Alan Ayckbourn’s farce 'The Norman Conquests' on Broadway.

