Paul McCartney slams China for opening wet markets amid coronavirus outbreak

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has slammed China for allowing the operation of the wet markets in the country. These markets have been in news for most believed that the coronavirus outbreak originated from here.



The wet markets have sparked a global debate since they allow the selling of exotic animals for human consumption, including batswhich the virus is believed to have come from.



While appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show', McCartney called eating bats as 'Medieval'.



"I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, 'OK, guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.' Let's face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats," McCartney told host Howard Stern.



The former Beatles star called other high profile personalities to join in and demand for a complete termination of wet markets.



"It's not a stupid idea, it is a very good idea," McCartney said. "They don't need all the people dying. And what's it for? All these medieval practices. They just need to clean up their act. This may lead to it. If this doesn't, I don't know what will... They might as well be letting off atomic bombs because it's affecting the whole world. Whoever is responsible for this is at war with the world and itself."



The musician also compared wet markets to past acceptance of slavery. "They did slavery forever, too, but you have to change things at some point," McCartney said.