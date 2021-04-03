Patrick J. Adams starrer 'The Right Stuff' becomes first scripted show to be cancelled by Disney+

The Right stuff is not returning with the second season.



The Mercury 7 based series backed by Warner Bros. became Disney + first scripted show to be cancelled by the studio.



Based on the 1979 non-fiction book by Tom Wolfe, the series was one of the streamers first original drama series during its premiere. Warner Bros. Television and National Geographic have worked on the space drama together with Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.



The series will be no longer available on Disney + service but Warner Bros. Television is looking for a new home and most probably it may land at TNT or HBO Max.



Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Eloise Mumford, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Eric Ladin, Patrick Fischler, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, Micah Stock, Shannon Lucio and Josh Cook follows the story of U.S. fighter pilots, who are recruited to test experimental aircraft and rockets to become first Mercury astronauts.



The first season is available to watch on Disney+.