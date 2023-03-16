Pathaan OTT release: Here's when you can watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film

After shattering all the box office records, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is set to hit the OTT space. The film, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, was released in theatres on January 25, and ever since its release, the film has earned staggering numbers at the box office worldwide.



Following its successful run, the film will be released on the OTT platform for those who missed it in theatres. As per the media reports, the film will be available to watch on Prime Video starting March 22, 2022.



Siddharth Anand's directorial debut will premiere on the OTT platform 56 days after the film's theatrical release. No official announcement has been made yet.



OTT release with an additional release:



As a treat to all the fans, the makers might add some deleted scenes in the OTT version. During an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand talked about a scene that was deleted from the film.



In the interview, when asked about why SRK's character didn't have any religion in the film, Anand said, "The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we’ve grown up on, and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and that he’s found in a theater that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version. None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy."



Box office collection:



SRK's comeback movie has been earning whooping numbers from day 1. The film has completed 50 days in theatres and is still earning good numbers across the globe.



The spy-thriller has become the all-time number-one Hindi film in India and has raised over Rs 10 billion worldwide. The film's Hindi version crossed the Rs 500 crore (5 billion) mark.