Paris Hilton slammed for her Maui vacation days after a deadly wildfire kills 100 on the island

"It was initially a planned family trip, and she has been travelling to Maui since she was born. She has many friends and family there and it’s a second home for her," the source shared.



"Her uncle’s restaurant in Lahaina burned down so they decided to shorten their trip and go to see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to the local shelters and people in need and made significant contributions."



Hilton was seen strolling in Maui hand in hand with her husband Carter Reum. The couple wore swimsuits and hats with matching sunglasses. Earlier in February this year, Hilton announced the birth of her son Phoenix Baron Hilton Reum via surrogacy.



It's unclear when they arrived on the island or how long they planned on staying to help locals affected by the deadly fire.



Hilton's visit to Maui amid such a monumental tragedy did not go down well on social media and many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their opinions.



Crystal Hefner responded to a tweet Hilton shared about Roblox, and asked, "Please help Maui while you are there. So many people still unaccounted for."



One user wrote in part, "While Maui burns, Paris Hilton Fiddles (on vacay in Maui)! Get a clue honey and go home." Another X user wrote in reference to Hilton's Instagram Story, "I just read Paris Hilton shared a link to donate to wildfire relief in Maui, WHILE ON VACATION IN MAUI. Like girl…"



"Anyone surprised? Sickening," one person tweeted.



The death toll due to the wildfire rose to 99 on Monday, with officials warning the number was likely to increase further in the coming days. The Lahaina wildfire is officially the deadliest US wildfire in history.