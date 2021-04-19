Paris Hilton opens up about her infamous 2004 leaked sex tape: 'Felt like my life was over' 

Paris Hilton recently spoke up about her infamous sex tape that went viral back in 2004.



While appearing on Vanity Fair's 'Cocktail Hour, Live!' recently, Paris spoke about the infamous video and how it had impacted her mental health.



"That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life," Hilton said on Thursday. "It’s always there in the back of my mind."



Hilton's ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon sold the said tape to an adult entertainment distributor Red Light District in 2004. The tape was titled ' 1 Night in Paris' and released around the same time as the second season of Hilton's reality TV show 'The Simple Life'.



"When it happened, people were so mean about it to me," Hilton recalled. "The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over."



Hilton said she had no part in releasing the intimate video.



"It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing," Hilton said. "It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I did this on purpose… That killed me."



Paris held back tears and said that till date she has "post-traumatic stress disorder" whenever she has to talk about it.



Hilton also felt people would never look at her the same way.



Hilton is now engaged to entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, 40, who she has dated since April 2019.