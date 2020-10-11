Paris Hilton leads protests outside the school where she was abused, calls for closure

On Friday, Paris Hilton comes out and speak against the torture and abuse she said she suffered at a boarding school in Utah. The reality show star held a silent protest for the closure of the Provo Canyon School, the boarding school.



The protest was organized near the school at a park, along with several hundred others who suffered abuse at the same or similar schools.

I was blown away by the love & support. You are all such incredible people in the survivor community. I admire your strength, bravery, resilience & passion. And I love and stand with you all! #iSeeYouSurvivor #BreakingCodeSilence 🙌 This is just the beginning! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 10, 2020 ×

The 39-year-old star expressed her feeling in the series of tweets and how she was 'blown away' by the 'love & support' she received.



''I was blown away by the love & support,'' Paris began her tweet. ''You are all such incredible people in the survivor community. I admire your strength, bravery, resilience & passion. And I love and stand with you all!'' she wrote.

Yesterday was one of the most empowering moments of my life! Returning to the place that has haunted my nightmares since I was a teen. Being there surrounded by hundreds of other survivors who have all endured the same pain & abuses that I have. pic.twitter.com/IdtRf2xtuS — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 10, 2020 ×

''This is just the beginning!' she continued. 'Yesterday was on one of the most empowering moments of my life!. Returning to the place that has haunted my nightmares since I was a teen. Being there surrounded by hundreds of other survivors who have all endured the same pain & abuses that I have,'' she continued while sharing a video.



The heiress and other protestors wore black T-shirts printed with red letters, reading 'Survivor' on the back and 'Breaking code silent' on the front. The protest comes after her documentary, 'This Is Paris' 'in which she shared her troubled youth story. The documentary was released on Youtube.