Parineeti Chopra-starrer biopic 'Saina' gets a release date

Saina Nehwal's biopic 'Saina' starring Parineeti Chopra is set to release in theaters on March 26.



Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to announce the release date of her new film Saina. Parineeti shared the poster of the film and captioned it: "SAINA! In cinemas 26th March @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @manavkaul @eshan.naqvi #BhushanKumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj #RaseshShah #KrishanKumar @amaal_mallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL #Saina."









The film is directed by Amole Gupte and was shot in 2019. It was originally supposed to release in the summer of last year but got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast as Saina Nehwal but was later replaced by Parineeti.



Parineeti, who seen recently in Netflix's 'The Girl On Train Train' has a busy March as her other film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" is set to release on March 19. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.



