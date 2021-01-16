Paresh Rawal to step in Rishi Kapoor's role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'; film to release this year

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has agreed to step into late actor Rishi Kapoor`s role in his last film titled `Sharmaji Namkeen` which is scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release.



According to an official release, like the shoot of the movie is still pending, the makers endeavour to present the veteran actor`s last film this year as a tribute to his fans and him on his birthday that is September 4.



To achieve this, senior actor Paresh Rawal has agreed to complete the remainder of the film in the same role. The filmmakers and Paresh Rawal have taken this decision in order to release the film as a mark of respect for Rishi Kapoor.



In association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by debutante Hitesh Bhatia, the flick is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man.

The makers and team of `Sharmaji Namkeen` are ready to resume shoot soon with plans of a 2021 release.