Paresh Rawal appointed as chairman of National School of Drama

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the new chairman of the National School Of Drama. The prestigious drama school made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.



"We are glad to inform Hon`ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india. NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights," read the tweet.

Rawal, who is also a member of the BJP, started his acting career in the 1980s. He is widely respected for his versatility and has delivered memorable performances in film both arthouse cinema as well as commercial blockbusters.

Rawal was honoured with a Padma Shri in 2014, and he won the National Film Award in 1994 as Best Supporting Actor for 'Woh Chokri' and 'Sir'.