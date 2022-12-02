Paresh Rawal apologises after receiving backlash over his remark on Bengali community

Indian actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal apologised on Friday over a comment he made earlier this week targetting the Bengali community. Rawal was addressing a crowd during an election rally in Gujarat earlier this week.



During his speech, Rawal said, " Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"



The comments did not go down well with many especially the Bengali community who stated that they were hurt by his remarks.



A Twitter user wrote, "We are sad that & hurt at the recent comments of @SirPareshRawal".



Another user wrote, "So Paresh Rawal openly spreads hate against us Bengalis for eating fish. Won`t the CM at least register a protest? Won`t we ?"

Amidst the backlash, the "OMG: Oh My God!" actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologize.



In response to a user asking him to "clarify", the actor wrote, "of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE."