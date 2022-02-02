Paraguayan soccer player Ivan Torres wife Cristina shot dead at a music festival 

Paraguayan soccer player Ivan Torres is mourning the death of his estranged wife Cristina 'Vita' Aranda who was shot dead at a music festival in Paraguay on Sunday, Jan. 30. Cristina was a model and a mother of three kids. She died at the age of 29.



Ivan, who plays for Club Olimpia, shared the news on his Instagram page on Monday.



The translated note reads, "One of Cristina's priorities was to be close to her followers." He invited fans to say "their last goodbye" to her by paying their respects at a funeral home in Asunción, Paraguay.



"Out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends," per the statement. "We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment. We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita."



According to multiple reports, Cristina was shot at a music festival in Paraguay on Sunday and later died of her injuries.



At least two people reportedly died and four more were wounded in the shooting at the Ja'umina Fest concert, which hosted thousands of people at the José Asunción Flores amphitheatre.



According to the Police, the initial investigation seemed to indicate that Cristina was not the target.



"The lady was (nearby] waiting for her husband," according to a translation from the BBC report.



The police are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.



Cristina enjoyed over 520,000 Instagram followers and was known to be a doting mother. Only last month, Cristina had announced that she and Ivan were getting divorced.

"First of all, my personal life has always been closely related to my professional life," she said in a translated statement. "I have decided to divorce (and) continue with my life alone. I will NOT explain the reasons and I hope you respect that decision all for the care that my family deserves."