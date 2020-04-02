Pankaj Tripathi takes this time of lockdown to work towards writing and developing content

Pankaj Tripathi is considered as one of the finest actors of the current times. A man who knows his craft impeccably well, it looks like Tripathi might be planning to dabble in other fine skills too.



The actor is a passionate storyteller.

Reportedly, his friends in the industry asked him to take up writing seriously and now Pankaj has ample time to hone this skill. Whilethe world finds ways to spend time in isolation, Pankaj has quite a task at hand.



Pankaj is currently at his Madh Island home for the last one week.

Speaking about the new found love of writing, Pankaj said, “Actors are often closely associated with writing, even in the projects that they are just acting in. As artists, we communicate to the audience what the writer is trying to tell through his body language, his ability to emote on screen. Writing is a creative extension of me and I am not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay really. I started with penning down my thoughts for the sake of keeping my skills sharpened. Writing and acting are interconnected for me. I am writing to fulfil my own creative quest. Let me see how the finished product turns out and if it is my satisfaction, I will figure out what I want to do with it.”