'Panchayat' coming back with a season 2, here's when it releases

The popular web series 'Panchayat' is set to be back with the second season. The show, produced by TVF and starring Jitendra Kumar, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.



On Monday evening, the OTT giant teased its fans on social media with a small glimpse of the upcoming season. The second season will premiere on May 20th.



The first season featured Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in leading roles. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show focuses on an Engineer graduate Abhishek Kumar who lands a job as a secretary of a panchayat office in Phulera. How he adapts to the life of a quiet village, gets rid of his prejudices and finds his calling made the first season.



The second season is likely to get back its principal cast on the show with Kumar playing the lead role.



Sharing the date announcement, Prime Video’s social media pages posted, “intezaar hua khatam kyunki panchayat jald hogi aarambh! 🎬 #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20”.

The streaming giant is likely to release the first trailer of the second season in the coming days.