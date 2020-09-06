Pamela Anderson says she was 'never legally married' to Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson recently addressed her 12-day marriage with Jon Peters amid the dating rumors with a bodyguard. The 53-year-old 'Baywatch' star said she was never married to film producer Peters in tweets shared on Saturday.



In the tweets, posted by her publicity team, ''Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters — it was just a bizarre lunch ... no "marriage" no "divorce" ... [sic],'' they wrote alongside an article alleging she is currently dating her bodyguard.

The two had married in a private ceremony in Malibu, California in January this year and split 12 days later.



Earlier, in May, she claimed the reports were false. She said there was "no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre ... but that's it," according to a news agency.



According to the reports, the actress is dating her bodyguard who has been her full-time bodyguard for nearly two years, while locked down during the pandemic. An insider said, "The pandemic has been wild for Pamela. She has a serious love interest."The source added, "He`s in his 40s. A real man, finally. He knows how to handle her. It`s very cool to see. She`s completely comfortable, and they`re never out of each other`s sight."

Anderson had married Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she has two sons- Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. She later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Her marriage to producer Rick Solomon, in 2007 and 2013, dissolved in less than a year.