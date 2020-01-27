'Pain and Glory' wins big at Spain's Goya Awards

Pedro Almodovar's Oscar-nominated 'Pain and Glory' was the big winner at the 34th Goya Awards, Spain's top film honours, held in Malaga on Saturday night (January 25), going home with seven awards including best actor for Antonio Banderas, best director for Almodovar and best film.

The win puts 'Pain and Glory', about an aging film director, as a strong favourite for the best international feature film Oscar.

Banderas, who first collaborated with Almodovar in 1982's 'Labyrinth of Passion', thanked the director for their nearly 40 years of collaboration.

Penelope Cruz, who also stars in Almodovar's film, lost out in the race for best actress, which went to Belen Cuesta for "The Endless Trench".

The honorary Goya was awarded to Pepa Flores, best know as 'Marisol'. The actress and singer was one of the biggest teen stars in the 60's, but she decided to move away from the stage more than 30 years ago.