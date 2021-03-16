'Outlander' season 7 confirmed prior to series' season 6 premiere

There's good news for all the 'highlander' fans.



Starz's much-acclaimed show 'Outlander' has been renewed for a seventh season. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has confirmed that the series will return for Season 7 with a 12-episode order prior to Season 6's premiere on the network.



While the upcoming Season 6 will focus on Diana Gabaldon's sixth novel — A Breath of Snow and Ashes, season 7 will fittingly take on the next book in the author's series — An Echo in the Bone.

Regarding the impending Season 7, Robert said, "We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story."

However, there's still no news as to when Season 6 will premiere. As is the case with countless other television series, the show's production was halted by the COVID-19 outbreak. In previous interviews regarding Season 6, series star Sam Heughan confirmed that it will have a strong focus on Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) journey.

Outlander is part of Starz's scripted roster and is based on Diana Gabaldon's eight-book series.