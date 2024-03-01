Oscars Awards 2024 Best Picture nominee: How US-Korean drama Past Lives spoke a universal language of love

The Academy's now well-known snub for Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been widely reported and discussed ever since the nominations for Oscars 2024 were announced in January earlier this year. While Oppenheimer and Poor Things have got major nods, fans of a little US-Korean film Past Lives have been quietly celebrating and mourning the film's entry and snub at the Oscars.



First-time director Celine Song's heartwarming and beautifully crushing tale Past Lives has earned a spot in the Best Picture category this year among heavyweights like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things. While the film's nomination in the top category has been hailed for inclusivity (something that The Academy has been adhering to for the past few years now), the film's snub in some of the other categories has also been mourned.



What is Past Lives about?



The film stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo who play childhood sweethearts who separate when one of their families migrates to Canada and subsequently the US. The theme of the story is based on the Korean concept of inyeon where two people's lives intertwine between the past and the present. Inyeon is popularly understood to mean something like fate or destiny, referring to the ties between people over the course of their lives. The film had two childhood friends and lovers reconnecting with each other after every 12 years even as they built their lives separately in different countries. The film then beautifully highlights that even if two individuals deeply love each other they may not end up together in life.