Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'All That Breathes' and 'The Last Film Show' shortlisted 

One step closer to the Oscars! On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories of the 2023 Oscars. Indian films 'RRR', 'The Last Film Show' and 'All That Breathes' have all found mentions in various categories.



SS Rajamouli has been campaigning for his film in Los Angeles for months now. Despite the intensive campaigning, the film has managed to advance in only one category - Original Song for the film's hit track 'Naatu Naatu'.

The film had been submitted for consideration in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, among others.



It should be noted that while 'RRR' failed to feature in any other list barring Original Song, it still stands a chance to bag nominations in the other major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. If it happens, it would be a first for any Indian film.