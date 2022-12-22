Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'All That Breathes' and 'The Last Film Show' shortlisted
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories of the 2023 Oscars. Indian films 'RRR', 'The Last Film Show' and 'All That Breathes' have all found mentions in various categories.
One step closer to the Oscars! On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories of the 2023 Oscars. Indian films 'RRR', 'The Last Film Show' and 'All That Breathes' have all found mentions in various categories.
SS Rajamouli has been campaigning for his film in Los Angeles for months now. Despite the intensive campaigning, the film has managed to advance in only one category - Original Song for the film's hit track 'Naatu Naatu'.
The film had been submitted for consideration in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, among others.
It should be noted that while 'RRR' failed to feature in any other list barring Original Song, it still stands a chance to bag nominations in the other major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. If it happens, it would be a first for any Indian film.
Pan Nalin's Gujarati film, 'The Last Film Show' which is India's official entry this year at Oscar's in the Best International Feature Film Category has also been named in the shortlisted category. The film is an autobiographical film of Nalin and explores the story of a young boy in a remote village in Gujarat and his love for cinema.
Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' too has made it to the Academy list. Kartiki Gonsalves’ documentary short The Elephant Whisperers also managed to secure a place in the shortlist category of Documentary Short Film.
Sen's 'All That Breathes' has already picked up awards at various international film festivals earlier this year including Cannes 2022 and now stands a strong changes to not only score a nomination but also win an Oscar.