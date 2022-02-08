Oscars 2022: India's 'Writing With Fire' gets nominated in Best Documentary Feature category

India's only entry to Oscar 2022 this year is thanks to two Delhi-based filmmakers- Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. Their documentary 'Writing With Fire' has earned a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The film is about the cluttered news landscape dominated by men, and how chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break tradition to come out with India`s only newspaper run by Dalit women.

The film has been making headlines for a while now. It won the Special Jury (Impact For Change) and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. Since then, the film has been doing rounds of various film festivals and has won over 20 international awards.



The Washington Post called 'Writing with Fire' as “The most inspiring journalism movie – maybe ever”.



Other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category include 'Ascension', 'Attica', 'Flee' and 'Summer of the Soul (Or When the Revolution Could not be Televised)'.



The nominations for Oscars 2022 were announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. 'The Power Of The Dog' and 'Dune' have earned the maximum nominations this year.