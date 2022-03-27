Oscars 2022: Find out what's inside $140,000 gift bag of nominees this year

We are just hours away from Hollywood's biggest night and like every year this year also one thing is confirmed, i.e Oscars gift bag, that nominees will walk home with.



Whether they win top awards at The Academy Awards scheduled for March 27 or not, nominees of the main categories– the 25 actors and directors nominated for the Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and Best Director categories – will receive a bag full of swanky gifts item, worth $140,000 dollars, a $65,000 drop from the value of the gifts provided in last year’s Gift Bag.

The bag is curated by LA-based marketing firm Distinctive Assets.



This year’s expensive gift bags had been made keeping in mind the Oscars 2022 theme - ‘ wellness, eco-friendliness and diversity’.



There are roughly 52 items ranging from Opopop popcorn, cookies to a four-night spa getaway at California resort Golden Door—to more practical, like a $9 plant- and mineral-based stain remover or a $14 detangling hairbrush.

The most expensive element in the bag is the stay at Turin Castle in Scotland which includes butler service, scotch tasting and a bagpipe ceremony upon arrival.



“We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon. The companies we feature have amazing products and services while also embracing diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy…” says Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets.