Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi found guilty of plagiarising his latest film 'A Hero' 

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has been found guilty of plagiarism by an Iranian court. The two-time Oscar-winning director had reportedly stolen the idea for his recent film 'A Hero' which is slated to release later this week in India.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director stole the idea from the documentary 'All Winners All Losers' which was made by his former student Azadeh Masihzadeh.



The filing by the court is binding and cannot be appealed, states the report. Another judge will take a call on the punishment that the director will face now. He might have to hand over all the income that he earns from the film to his student who made the original film. He might also have to serve jail time.



The filmmaker had earlier claimed that his movie was based on the same story as his student's documentary but he had independently researched the plot.



Farhadi even sued Masihzadeh for defamation and she countersued the filmmaker for plagiarising her original work.



This week, the court decided both the suits were decided in her favour and Farhadi was found guilty of plagiarism.



'A Hero' won the Jury Grand Prix in 2021's Cannes Film Festival but it was not a part of the Oscars shortlist this year.



The story revolved around a single father who finds a purse that contains gold coins, while on a two-day furlough from his prison sentence for overdue debt. While initially, he contemplates selling the coins to clear his debt, he eventually returns the purse and the coins to the original owner thereby becoming 'a hero'. The film had actor Amir Jadidi playing the lead role.



The film will hit Indian theatres on April 8.