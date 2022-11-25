Oscar winning director Guillermo del Toro hails 'Avatar: The Way of Water', calls it staggering

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After a long wait of thirteen years, die-hard fans will visit the world of Pandora, but before the release in December, the makers are keeping the fans on edge with every small release. However, a month before its big release, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro watched the film and shared his review.



Recently, the producer of the film Jon Landau penned a gratitude note for the team after the final work on 'Avatar: The Way of Water' finally came to an end. "Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family." Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering, and I snapped this picture of our post-finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film. ''



Reacting to Jon's Tweet, Academy Award-winning director Del Toro hailed the work that has been put into the mega-budget film.



Calling the film a staggering achievement, the director wrote, "A staggering achievement, Avatar: The Last Airbender is chokeful of majestic vistas and emotions on an epic, epic scale." A master at the peak of his powers...