Orlando Bloom to star in boxing thriller ‘The Cut’

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is set to play a boxer in his next film. The Pirates of the Caribbean star will be back on the screen with this psychological thriller The Cut.

In the film, Orlando Bloom will be seen coming out of retirement to win back his championship through a gruelling and unsanctioned weight cut program with a coach who knows no limits, alienating himself from reality and loved ones, as he spirals out of control.

The film will kickstart in summer 2023 in Nevada. It will be directed by Sean Ellis with an adapted screenplay by Justin Bull from a story by Mark Lane. It will be produced by James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions and Orlando Bloom and Adam Karasick.