Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million to help Americans amid COVID-19

ANI Washington DC, USA Apr 03, 2020, 10.34 AM(IST)

Oprah Winfrey. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Oprah Winfrey also shared a link to her TV series 'Oprah Talk COVID-19' 

Oprah Winfrey on Thursday announced that she will be donating $10 million to help Americans amid the coronavirus crisis.

"I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," she tweeted.

Winfrey also shared a link to her TV series 'Oprah Talk COVID-19' and tweeted, "For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here."

The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO. 

