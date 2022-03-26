'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 gets summer release date

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all set to come back with season two of 'Only Murders in the Building', the show will premiere on Hulu on June 28.



On Friday, March 25, the three protagonists of the show shared the date on their social media handles.



The acclaimed series’ first season introduced us to Mabel Mora (Gomez), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short) and retired TV actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), three strangers come together over their obsession with true crime and love for podcasts.



In the first season, the three come together and solve the suspicious death in their New York apartment building, the Arconia, which the police ruled a suicide.

The second season will pick just after the events of season one when trio got arrested following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).



Apart from acting, Martin also serves as the co-creator of the comedy thriller series alongside Hoffman. Both of them executive produce along with Short, Selena, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.



While more details of season 2 remain unknown, as per reports Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine will all join the cast when it returns.



The first season, which had 10 episodes premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021.