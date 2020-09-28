On World Heart Day, choreographer Ashley Lobo shares how dancing leads to a happy life

On World Heart Day, choreographer Ashley Lobo shares how dancing leads to a happy heart and a healthy body. Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo is a life-long advocate of movement-related wellness. He believes dance is a doorway to physical, mental and emotional health. His message is particularly pertinent on September 29 which is observed as World Heart Day.

This initiative by the World Heart Federation aims to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including heart disease and stroke. Research has connected CVDs to sedentary, unhealthy lifestyle, unbalanced diet, excessive use of tobacco and alcohol.