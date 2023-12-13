On Rajinikanth's birthday, Lyca Productions unveils the title of the actor's 170th movie

On Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, Lyca Productions announced the title of the 170th film. The Indian superstar turned a year older on December 12 and the production house marked the special day with the special announcement. Rajinikanth's new film is titled- Vettaiyan.



The Tamil film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame.



The production house shared the film's title teaser on X and wrote, "The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 - VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day!"

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.



Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth's upcoming films include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.



Earlier this year, the actor was seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film, which was released in August, emerged as a box-office success.



On Rajinikanth's birthday, several celebrities shared their wishes for the actor. Shah Rukh Khan posted his picture with a large print of Rajinikanth's photo from Chennai Express and wrote, “Here’s wishing the inimitable legend - @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)… Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!”



Actor Kamal Haasan took to X and wrote in Tamil, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever."



Actor Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth," followed by multiple joined hands and red heart emoticons.



RRR actor Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations."