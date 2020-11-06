On Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers to reveal title teaser of his next film

On his 66th birthday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has a return gift for his fans -- title teaser of his next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On November 7 when Kamal Haasan turns a year older, the title teaser of his film will release. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to reveal that the teaser will be released at 5 pm by Ulaganayagan. The hashtag #Ulaganayagan232 has been trending since then. The director wrote, "Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser @ikamalhaasan (sic)."

Along with the title teaser, the makers will also reveal the cast and crew of the film apart from Kamal Haasan. Billed to be a political thriller, the film is likely to go on floors by the end of this month.

Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is slated to release in summer 2021.