Olivia Wilde 'sings along' while watching beau Harry Styles perform at Las Vegas

Love is in the air! Actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde was perhaps the loudest cheerleader at boyfriend and singer Harry Styles' concert in Las Vegas.



Styles kicked off the highly anticipated Love on Tour show at Vegas over the weekend wearing a powder blue suit with white leg trousers. Wilde watched her beau and even sang along with him from the audience at the MGM Garden Arena on Saturday night.



The show kicked off Styles` Love on Tour performances, which will keep him on the road until late November with concerts across the US.

This is the Grammy-winning singer`s first tour since going public with his girlfriend at his manager Azoff`s January wedding earlier this year.



Wilde and Styles got together a few months after the actress split with fiance Jason Sudeikis with whom she shares son Otis and daughter Daisy.



The singer and the actress met while filming `Don`t Worry Darling` last year where sparks flew between the two.

While touring is something they haven`t experienced as a couple yet, the two are extremely supportive of each other`s busy careers, even if that means they`re apart sometimes."Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own," an insider revealed to Us Weekly.



The source continued, "Both of them respect the other`s work and never want to get in the way of each other."



Wilde`s appearance at the concert isn`t too surprising. After they packed on the PDA in July on their Italian getaway, another insider explained that they don`t like the idea of hiding their relationship."The thing that works for them is that they don`t hide their relationship from the public," the source told Us Weekly at the time. "They don`t care who`s around watching them pack on the PDA."