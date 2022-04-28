Olivia Wilde served child custody notice on stage during CinemaCon by Jason Sudeikis

On Tuesday, as Olivia Wilde went up on stage at the CinemaCon to present the trailer of her new film 'Don't Worry Darling', mysterious manila enveloped labelled "personal and confidential" was slid to her by someone in front of the stage.



The actress-filmmaker was reportedly served with child custody documents from her ex, actor Jason Sudeikis who now has stated that he "had no prior knowledge" that his former fiance would be served with documents during her appearance.

"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis," a source told Variety.

"Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."



When Wilde was first handed over enveloped, onlookers believed it to be a script from someone attempting to gain her attention, but later reports confirmed that it contained custody documents from Sudeikis.



Variety spoke to several witnesses who said the individual who served Wilde the envelope was credentialed by CinemaCon. Post the incident, organisers said in a statement that it would 'reevaluate' their security protocols.



"To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols," head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told 'Variety'.



"We will act accordingly because it`s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing."



Wilde and Sudeikis were formerly engaged but ended their relationship in 2020.



They share two children together. Wilde is now romantically involved with pop star Harry Styles, one of the leads of 'Don't Worry Darling'.



Despite opening the envelope on stage, Wilde didn`t flinch during her presentation, continuing to tell the audience that her film is "a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination".



(With agency inputs)