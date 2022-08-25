Olivia Wilde opens up on being served custody papers by ex-Jason Sudeikis at Cinema Con 

Actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde has spoken out for the first time about being served custody papers from ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis on stage at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April this year.



The incident grabbed headlines when Wilde was on stage at the Cinema Con introducing her upcoming psychological drama 'Don't Worry Darling' in front of a large audience. Wilde was approached by a lady from the front row and handed a large envelope.

While first it was assumed that it was a script, later it was revealed that Wilde's ex-partner, 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis had sent her legal papers over child custody. The former couple shares two kids together.



"It was my workplace," Wilde told Variety in a recent interview. This is the first time that Wilse has spoken out about headline-making. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack."



"It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary," Wilde explained.



Wilde explained that the event was a ticketed one with several rounds of Covid check in place before anyone could get in.



"The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought," the star said.



Soon after the incident, a representative of Sudeikis had asserted that he did not have any knowledge on how and when Wilde would be served the papers.



"Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis," the 46-year-old actor's spokesperson told Fox News Digital in April.



"Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."



Wilde was handed a large manila envelope which had 'private and personal' written on it. Wilde was in the middle of discussing her film when she was interrupted.



The filmmaker had paused, taken a look at the papers, which she presumed was a script, glanced over it and eventually when back to her speech.



Looking back, Wilde states her concern was about the implications that the event would have on those who were involved with the movie.



Wilde did not mention Sudeikis' name but was quick to add that she wasn't completely surprised by the actor's action.



"I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing," she said. "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do. I’m not easily distracted."

She continued, "But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship."



Sudeikis and Wilde were engaged for seven years before they announced their separation in November 2020. The 'Ted Lasso' star and the 'The Lazarus Effect' actress have been engaged in a bitter custody battle over the past few months.