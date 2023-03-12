Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh reportedly avoided each other at pre-Oscars party

The feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh is still not over. The 'Don't Worry Darling' co-workers recently attended the pre-Oscars party but maintained a safe distance from each other.



At the Creative Artists Agency’s event at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, both Olivia and Pugh were present and were photographed greeting every guest at the bash. But particularly 'avoided each other'



As per the sources, via Page Six, the co-workers were not photographed at any point during the bash.



Sources told Page Six that they “definitely did not see them interact.”



The party venue was packed with A-listers guests, including Elton John, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Vin Diesel, Sandra Bullock, Dua Lipa and Pedro Pascal.



Olivia Wilde's phycological drama 'Don't Worry Darling' become the talk of the entire world due to the famous feud between the director and the Pugh. Before the release of the film, reports about cold-war brewing Olivia and Pugh came out revealing that Pugh got upset about Wilde and Styles' affair, which started while they were shooting for the phycological drama 'Don't Worry Darling'.



A source told PageSix: “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry.”

