Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' continues to top Billboard Global Charts

Olivia Rodrigo continues to top Billboard Global Charts with her song ‘Driver’s License’.

The song has now been at the top of Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for the fifth week. It recorded 78.8 million streams worldwide in the Feb 5-11 week.

The second and third positions were hauled up by The Weeknd with ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Save Your Tears,’ after his Super Bowl LV halftime show performance Feb. 7, and Cardi B's new single ‘Up’ reserves a spot at number 4 on Global 200 chart.

BTS' ‘Dynamite’ closes out the Global 200's top five, dropping 4-5.

Olivia Rodrigo was previously best known for her roles in Disney Channel's ‘Bizaardvark’ and Disney+'s High School Musical: ‘The Musical: The Series’.