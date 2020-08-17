Olivia Colman on playing Elizabeth II: More pressure to portray a person who is still alive

For Olivia Colman, it is not an easy task to portray Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Crown'. Her work may have earned her several nominations in different prestigious awards, but she still worries that what Her Majesty thinks of her portrayal.



In an interview, the Oscar-winning actress revealed, her inside worries, ''It’s much harder to play ­people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about,'' the actress shared. ''I've never joined a show that’s already been up and running and successful but I was such an enormous fan that I didn’t think about it''.



Colman also added, that there is difficulty to portray a person who is still alive, ''There is much more pressure when you're playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won't like it,''

''You're thinking, Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ­watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She’s going to change channels'', she said.



This is not the first time when the actress is playing a British monarch's character. Earlier, Colman grabbed her first Oscar for playing a Queen Anne in 2018’s movie 'The Favourite', by referring about that character she said: ''The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn’t sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that’s slightly annoying''



Olivia took over the role of Elizabeth in season 3 after Claire Foy played her in the Netflix long-running series in the first two seasons.