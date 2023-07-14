Oh Sh*t! Joe Jonas reveals that he once pooped in pants while performing on stage

Joe Jonas has shared one of the most embarrassing moments of his life, and it's hilarious! The singer recently shared the moment when he accidentally pooped in his pants on stage.



On Thursday, the Sucker singer appeared on KIIS FM’s "Will & Woody" radio show, where he was asked to share a ''story you have never told anyone.''



Recalling the moment, the singer shared that the horrific incident happened during one of his concerts when he was performing on stage.



"I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about (how) there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s**t your pants," he said, per People.



Spilling more beans about the oops moment, Joe said that it was a bad choice that he decided to wear white on that day. Jonas joked further, "It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy."



Talking further, the singer added, "Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set."



Jonas continued, "If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it maybe was a little bit like, ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.’



"That’s a story I’ve never told and also that’s just real life."



Jonas was all confused back then, thinking that somebody might have noticed the mishap but thank God, no one did.



"The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head," Joe said, before adding, "It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. Such is life. It has happened to many artists. I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now."



Jonas is not the only celebrity who has pooped in their pants in front of the audience. In 2015, Ed Sheeran revealed that he had an ''oops moment''.



The singer once told the Australian radio station Nova FM that he farts "all the time" and during one of his gigs he "misjudged a fart on stage, which ended up being a shart," per E! News.