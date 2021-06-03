Obamas bring back animated music videos for Netflix's 'We the People'

Award-winning creator of Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, Chris Nee, has again collaborated with the Obamas for Netflix’s ‘We the People’. It is a series of animated music videos that contain lessons in US civics.

The show will launch on July 4 on Netflix.

‘We the People’ combines a mix of animation styles with original songs performed by artists including Lin-Manuel Miranda, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman.

The series has 10 episodes, each three-minute long. It has been helmed by directors like Peter Ramsey, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing and Kendra Ryan.

The Obamas are also collaborating with Chris Nee on animated preschool series Ada Twist, Scientist, based on the best-selling book series by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts. The series is slated to debut on Netflix this year.

