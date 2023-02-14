'NYPD Blue' child actor Austin Majors dead at 27
Former child actor Austin Major, who featured in NYPD Blue has died. He was 27. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Majors died on Saturday in Los Angeles. The cause of his death has not been revealed so far.
Major's family shared a statement announcing his death and said he was "a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and music producing.”
The statement continued, "Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause', and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."
Born on November 23, 1995, in California as Austin Setmajer, the actor studied film and television production at the University of Southern California.
Austin Majors, the child star
Majors' tryst with the camera started early as he made his first appearance on screen in the 1997 film 'Nevada' at the age of 2. He also appeared in the movie 'The Price of Air' and the show 'Providence', until he landed his most notable role as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), in the series 'NYPD Blue' from 1999 to 2004.
In 2002, he won a Young Artist Award for best performance in a TV series (comedy or drama) for 'NYPD Blue.'
Major also voiced Young Jim in the animated film 'Treasure Planet' in 2002. The film earned him a nomination for best performance in a voice-over role the following year. He also made appearances in 'ER,' 'Hercules', 'NCIS', 'Threshold', 'Desperate Housewives', 'An Accidental Christmas' and 'How I Met Your Mother.'