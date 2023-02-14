'NYPD Blue' child actor Austin Majors dead at 27

Former child actor Austin Major, who featured in NYPD Blue has died. He was 27. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Majors died on Saturday in Los Angeles. The cause of his death has not been revealed so far.



Major's family shared a statement announcing his death and said he was "a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for directing and music producing.”

The statement continued, "Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause', and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Born on November 23, 1995, in California as Austin Setmajer, the actor studied film and television production at the University of Southern California.