Nun who won the 2014 edition of Italy's 'The Voice' is now a waitress in Spain 

A nun who wowed the audience with her singing prowess in Italy's version of 'The Voice' back in 2014 has announced that she has now left the church and become a waitress in Spain.



Sicily's Sister Cristina Scuccia had shocked judges, including the late Raffaella Carrà, with her rapturous performance of Alicia Keys’ hit song 'No One' during a blind audition for the reality show. After realising the incredible voice belonged to a nun, Carrà had said: “I couldn’t speak for several minutes."



Back then, Scuccia was a nun at the Ursuline Sisters of the Holy Family convent in Milan. She eventually went on to win the show and even produced an album later which she presented to Pope Francis.



Eight years on, Scuccia announced on an Italian talk show on Sunday night that she has abandoned the nunhood.

Scuccia appeared on the chat show and looked dramatically different from her last outing in 'The Voice'. Dressed in a red pant-suit and high heels, with a pierced nose and long dark hair flowing freely, she told the Verissimo programme, “I believe that you need to listen to your heart with courage. Change is a sign of evolution, but it is always scary because it is easier to anchor oneself to one’s certainties rather than question oneself. Is there a right or wrong?”