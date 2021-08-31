Now, R Kelly accused of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old boy

Amid R Kelly's ongoing sex trafficking trial, a male accuser on Monday testified against the singer and stated he had performed a sexual act on him when he was 17 years old.



The man, who testified under the pseudonym Louis claimed that the singer promised him fame in exchange for sex.

The man revealed that the singer asked him what he "was willing to do for music".



The singer then crawled towards him and performed a sex act even though Louis stated he 'wasn't into it'.



Mr Kelly, 54, has denied all the charges against him which include a single count of racketeering and eight counts of violating interstate anti-sex trafficking laws as the Mann Act.



On Monday, the jury heard from two accusers, both of whom said they were underage when they met Mr Kelly.

Louis claimed he first met Kelly in 2006 when he was working night shift at a McDonald's in Chicago.



According to the accusers, Mr Kelly slipped him his phone number, and invited him to his house, saying he could perform in his recording studio and receive some tips on the music business.



He claimes that on such occassion, the singer asked him if he ever had any fantasies involving men, then allegedly "crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex".



Afterwards, "he told me to keep between him and me", adding, "we family now, we brothers", Louis alleged.



He said Mr Kelly asked him to call him "daddy" - something that several female accusers have also alleged about the singer and he would routinely film their sexual encounters.



He told the court he kept seeing Mr Kelly because he "really wanted to make it" in the music industry, and sometimes took friends to the singer's parties.



One of them, a 16-year-old boy, also had sexual encounters with Mr Kelly, according to court documents. On one occasion, the singer directed the two to "touch each other" sexually, Louis testified, but they refused.



On Monday, the court also heard a woman who testified that Kelly sexually assaulted her at the age of 17 after a concert in Miami in 1994.

