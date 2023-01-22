Not biscuits, but UK Youngsters are preferring samosa with tea: Survey

The youth are looking for options that are more stomach-filling than just eating biscuits as tea accompaniments. Things such as granola bars and samosas with a savoury filling have emerged as the first choices of the youth.



The survey which is conducted on 1, 000 people by the United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA) has found that granola bars are the tea snack of choice for one in ten 18 to 29-year-olds, this was double the proportion of over 65s, per PTI



Samosa has come out as a second choice, with some 8 per cent of youngsters choosing the deep-fried snack with their tea. However, no one over 65 age has preferred choosing Samosa as the first choice.



“I think granola bars are probably also quite filling, so maybe people are having that as a snack with their tea to fill them up,” Dr Sharon Hall, the chief executive of the UKTIA, told The Daily Telegraph newspaper.



“They may be looking for something a little bit more substantial. The same would apply to a samosa,” she added.



Hall also suggested that younger people are preferring different dishes because of the memories that they have with the dishes which they may have eaten while travelling to different places.



“One thing that we are interested to find out more about is maybe such food reminds them of recent travels they have taken and a cuppa with a samosa takes them back to that memory. We know from the data that a cuppa (tea) triggers many sorts of positive emotions, and that’s something that really cuts across all age groups,” she said.



In a further study conducted by market research company Mintel interviewed 2,000 tea drinkers between August and October, and found that the “future sales of sweet biscuits are at risk if the younger generation does not establish the hot drink with biscuits habit”.



“Gen Z have little time for the old rules of three formal meals per day, and TikTok has introduced them to a melting point of culinary traditions. Snacks won’t ruin the meal, they are the meal,” Jonny Forsyth, director at the group’s subsidiary Mintel Food and Drink, told the newspaper, as per PTI.



(With inputs from the agency)