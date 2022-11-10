Nora Fatehi to collaborate with Nicki Minaj for the official FIFA 2022 anthem

Nora Fatehi is known for her fantastic dancing skills but the actress-dancer will lend her voice and collaborate with Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem of FIFA World Cup 2022. The anthem is called 'Light The Sky'.



With this song, Fatehi joins the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who have previously sung FIFA World Cup anthems. The global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7.



Representing India at one of the most prestigious football tournaments globally is a big feat in itself.



Nora will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event. The actress is expected to sing in Hindi at the event.



