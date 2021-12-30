Nora Fatehi is 'bedridden for days' after testing positive for COVID-19 

Bollywood actress Nora Faethi is the latest star to have contracted coronavirus. The actor announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and has been bedridden ever since.



"Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bedridden for a few days now under the doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, it`s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"



"Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that`s all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."





Nora's spokesperson issued a statement which informed that her results came out positive on December 28." Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor`s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations," the statement read.

"Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday is from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," the statement added.



Nora joins a long list of Bollywood celebs who have contracted the virus in recent weeks. Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others have tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past.