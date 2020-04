No plans to push 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3','The Suicide Squad' release dates: James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn recently revealed that neither of his upcoming movie -- 'Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3' nor `The Suicide Squad` will be affected by delays due to the coronavirus crisis.



One of the director's fans in a question-answer session on the Twitter asked about the possibilities of pushing ahead `Guardians of the Galaxy` vol 3, to which Gunn on Sunday replied: "Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus."

In another reply, the 53-year-old said: "Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine."

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the original 2016 released 'Suicide Squad'.



Actors Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis will reprise their roles in the film alongside new cast members Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.



The original 'Suicide Squad' was a box office success, grossing $ 746.8 million worldwide. The upcoming fantasy-action is expected to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.