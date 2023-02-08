No, Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani: Sources

Before you jump to conclusions, no Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani. Just because they were spotted together doesn’t mean they are dating, reveals a source close to the Hollywood actor. Dating rumours between the two sparked after he attended model Riley Montana’s album release party last month. At the event, Leonardo was sitting next to Eden Polani.

While Eden Polani is 19, Leonardo DiCaprio is 48-years-old.

As pictures of them sitting together went viral, a source quoted in PEOPLE said, "Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group… Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

Prior to this, Leonardo DiCaprio was linked to 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas after the two were seen leaving a club in West Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard separately in December before they entered a car together.