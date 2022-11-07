Nimrat Kaur wraps first schedule for social thriller 'Happy Teachers' Day' in Pune

After giving us some praise-worthy performances, actress Nimrat Kaur is busy working for her next, a social thriller 'Happy Teachers' Day'. She recently wrapped the first schedule of the film in Pune.

'Dasvi' actor who was last seen with Abhishek Bachchan said, “Being in Pune for the shoot felt like a hit of nostalgia. I have spent the first year of my school studying here and being back in the education environment took me back to my childhood."

She added, "The shoot was quite an enthralling experience in itself and I’m really looking forward to completing filming and presenting the film to the audience.”

Happy Teachers’ Day is a social thriller directed by National Award winning director Mikhil Musale and is presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film will be Nimrat Kaur’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production.