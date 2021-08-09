‘Night Court’ actress Markie Post dies at 70 after long battle with cancer

Actress Markie Post, best known for her role in the 1980s sitcom 'Night Court,' has died. She was 70. The actress died following a three year battle with cancer.



Markie's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the news to Deadline.



“For us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family said in a statement, according to the outlet.



Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post launched her TV career "by working behind the scenes on game shows," and her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, The Lazarus Syndrome and others.

Her recent credits include 'Chicago PD', 'The Kids Are Alright' TV series, and Netflix’s 'The Santa Clarita Diet'.



The actress is survived by her husband, writer Michael A. Ross; daughters, actress Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn; son-in-law Bryce Schoenborn and her and Michael’s five-month-old granddaughter, per Deadline.