Nicki Minaj course to be introduced at University of California, Berkley

Nicki Minaj is soon going to be studying at the university level. Yes, you read that right. A new course titled 'Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,' has been introduced in the University of California, Berkeley.



The 90-minute lecture will take place twice a week- Tuesday and Thursday when it begins next spring.

The singer has given her nod of approval and has even asked the class to save her a seat. She mentioned in a tweet that she would "love to stop by."



And the class's instructor, Peace and Love El Henson, is fully on board with Minaj sitting in on as many lectures as she'd like, tweeting, "We would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by!"

Henson states that the course will focus on Minaj's career within the greater context of hip-hop and feminism. "This class is interested in thinking critically about u and ur productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms," the instructor replied to Minaj on Twitter. "So having yo personal insights would be AMAZING!"



The full details of the course, in terms of its structure is yet to be finalised ahead of its spring 2023 sessions. More information and details will be shared in the next few months.

Minaj is not the first celebrity to have a course dedicated to her. Before her, courses on Taylor Swift, Rolling Stone, and Brittany Spanos have ran at Universities.

